ST Microelectronics (STM) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of ST Microelectronics (STM) has gone down by -1.59% for the week, with a 9.19% rise in the past month and a -5.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.23% for STM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.99% for STM’s stock, with a -1.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ST Microelectronics (NYSE: STM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ST Microelectronics (NYSE: STM) is 21.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STM is 1.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STM is 885.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On May 27, 2025, STM’s average trading volume was 7.62M shares.

STM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ST Microelectronics (NYSE: STM) has increased by 4.14 when compared to last closing price of 24.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-26 that STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from May 19, 2025 to May 23, 2025 AMSTERDAM – May 26, 2025 — STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated June 21, 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of STM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STM stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for STM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for STM in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $23 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

STM Trading at 10.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STM fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.44. In addition, ST Microelectronics saw 1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for ST Microelectronics stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 6.33, with 4.41 for asset returns.

Based on ST Microelectronics (STM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.93. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 24.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.72 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ST Microelectronics (STM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.