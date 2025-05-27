Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) has seen a -3.11% decrease in the past week, with a -1.95% drop in the past month, and a 13.90% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for SFM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.52% for SFM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) Right Now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SFM is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SFM is 97.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.63% of that float. The average trading volume for SFM on May 27, 2025 was 1.71M shares.

SFM) stock’s latest price update

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM)’s stock price has soared by 1.03 in relation to previous closing price of 161.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that Sprouts Farmers, United Natural, Beyond Meat and General Mills are betting big on organic, clean-label foods and redefining what’s healthy on store shelves.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $190 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFM reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for SFM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to SFM, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

SFM Trading at 3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares sank -2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.96. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc saw 28.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Sinclair Jack, who sale 2,915 shares at the price of $165.08 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Sinclair Jack now owns 183,485 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, valued at $481,222 using the latest closing price.

Sinclair Jack, the Chief Executive Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, sale 2,915 shares at $163.90 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Sinclair Jack is holding 180,570 shares at $477,771 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.2. Equity return is now at value 35.74, with 12.39 for asset returns.

Based on Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 209.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 504.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 112.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.