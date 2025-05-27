Sprinklr Inc (CXM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) is above average at 17.70x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CXM is 106.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CXM on May 27, 2025 was 1.71M shares.

CXM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) has decreased by -2.07 when compared to last closing price of 8.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $CXM #AI–Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that the company’s first quarter of fiscal year 2026 financial results will be released before market open on June 4, 2025. The company’s earnings press release will be made available on the Sprinklr Investor Relations website at investors.sprinklr.com. Sprinklr will host a conference call to discuss its results at 8:30 am ET the same day. In.

CXM’s Market Performance

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) has experienced a -4.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.78% rise in the past month, and a -7.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for CXM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.19% for CXM stock, with a simple moving average of -2.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXM

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CXM reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CXM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 11th, 2024.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CXM, setting the target price at $7.70 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

CXM Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXM fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.05. In addition, Sprinklr Inc saw -4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXM starting from DIANE K ADAMS, who proposed sale 14,012 shares at the price of $7.84 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, DIANE K ADAMS now owns shares of Sprinklr Inc, valued at $109,854 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Ragy, the Director of Sprinklr Inc, sale 1,506 shares at $7.72 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29 ’25, which means that Thomas Ragy is holding 950,334 shares at $11,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprinklr Inc stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 18.83, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sprinklr Inc (CXM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 42.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sprinklr Inc (CXM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.