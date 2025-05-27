SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) has surged by 0.01 when compared to previous closing price of 46.48, but the company has seen a 0.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that SWTX wins CHMP backing for mirdametinib in NF1-PN. EU nod is expected in the third quarter of 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SWTX is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SWTX is 72.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.22% of that float. The average trading volume of SWTX on May 27, 2025 was 4.73M shares.

SWTX’s Market Performance

The stock of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) has seen a 0.46% increase in the past week, with a 3.95% rise in the past month, and a -13.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.74% for SWTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.53% for SWTX’s stock, with a 15.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWTX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SWTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SWTX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $60 based on the research report published on November 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWTX reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for SWTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SWTX, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

SWTX Trading at 5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.27%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWTX rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.24. In addition, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc saw 28.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWTX starting from Edris Badreddin, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $54.23 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Edris Badreddin now owns 169,712 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,084,592 using the latest closing price.

Islam Saqib, the Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, sale 49,000 shares at $54.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Islam Saqib is holding 954,869 shares at $2,657,656 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.21 for the present operating margin

0.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc stands at -1.16. The total capital return value is set at -0.63. Equity return is now at value -51.57, with -43.70 for asset returns.

Based on SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -22.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 265.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -278.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In summary, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.