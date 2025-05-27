Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for SPWH is at 0.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SPWH is 35.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.85% of that float. The average trading volume for SPWH on May 27, 2025 was 2.44M shares.

SPWH) stock’s latest price update

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH)’s stock price has dropped by -5.66 in relation to previous closing price of 2.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s Warehouse” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

SPWH’s Market Performance

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) has experienced a 0.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.22% rise in the past month, and a 21.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.41% for SPWH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.32% for SPWH’s stock, with a -4.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SPWH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPWH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3 based on the research report published on April 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPWH reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for SPWH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 11th, 2024.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to SPWH, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

SPWH Trading at 29.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +20.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWH rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.86. In addition, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc saw -25.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWH starting from White Jeffrey Justin, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.30 back on Oct 02 ’24. After this action, White Jeffrey Justin now owns 116,326 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc, valued at $23,000 using the latest closing price.

Stone Paul, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc, purchase 31,895 shares at $2.35 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02 ’24, which means that Stone Paul is holding 936,052 shares at $74,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.03. Equity return is now at value -13.22, with -3.37 for asset returns.

Based on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 21.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 20.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 496.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.