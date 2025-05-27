Spire Global Inc (SPIR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) has dropped by -5.76 compared to previous close of 11.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-05-16 that There’s nothing like a nine-figure contract to give a company some powerful bullish momentum. That’s been the case over the past few days with space technology solutions company Spire Global (SPIR 12.30%), following its announcement that it won a big-ticket project from the federal government.

Is It Worth Investing in Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SPIR is also noteworthy at 2.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SPIR is 24.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.80% of that float. The average trading volume of SPIR on May 27, 2025 was 645.45K shares.

SPIR’s Market Performance

SPIR stock saw an increase of -11.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.60% and a quarterly increase of -4.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.69% for Spire Global Inc (SPIR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.00% for SPIR’s stock, with a -6.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPIR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SPIR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPIR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $20 based on the research report published on November 14, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPIR reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for SPIR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 14th, 2024.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to SPIR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

SPIR Trading at 13.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPIR fell by -11.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.33. In addition, Spire Global Inc saw -24.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPIR starting from Platzer Peter, who sale 27,293 shares at the price of $9.28 back on Apr 15 ’25. After this action, Platzer Peter now owns 1,588,609 shares of Spire Global Inc, valued at $253,279 using the latest closing price.

PETER PLATZER, the Director of Spire Global Inc, proposed sale 27,293 shares at $9.20 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15 ’25, which means that PETER PLATZER is holding shares at $251,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.83 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spire Global Inc stands at -0.98. The total capital return value is set at -1.74. Equity return is now at value -337.63, with -42.47 for asset returns.

Based on Spire Global Inc (SPIR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.95 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 19.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -55.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Spire Global Inc (SPIR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.