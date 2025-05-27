SouthState Corporation (SSB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB) is 13.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SSB is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SSB is 100.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% of that float. On May 27, 2025, SSB’s average trading volume was 773.90K shares.

SSB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB) has dropped by -0.36 compared to previous close of 87.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / SSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:SSBP) (the “Company”), the holding company for SSB Bank, announced in March 2024 that it had authorized a program to repurchase up to 49,489 shares of its outstanding common stock, which represented approximately 5% of the shares that were outstanding and owned by stockholders other than SSB Bancorp, MHC, at that time. There are still 11,750 shares authorized to be repurchased under the program.

SSB’s Market Performance

SouthState Corporation (SSB) has seen a -4.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.40% decline in the past month and a -11.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for SSB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.82% for SSB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SSB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $110 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSB reach a price target of $106. The rating they have provided for SSB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to SSB, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on April 02nd of the current year.

SSB Trading at -1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSB fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.23. In addition, SouthState Corporation saw -11.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSB starting from Froetscher Janet P, who purchase 2,717 shares at the price of $92.02 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, Froetscher Janet P now owns 4,689 shares of SouthState Corporation, valued at $250,018 using the latest closing price.

SMITH G STACY, the Director of SouthState Corporation, purchase 3,100 shares at $93.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that SMITH G STACY is holding 36,779 shares at $290,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

1.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for SouthState Corporation stands at 0.25. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value 7.18, with 0.92 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SouthState Corporation (SSB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.