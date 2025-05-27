Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCCO is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SCCO is 88.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCCO on May 27, 2025 was 1.51M shares.

SCCO) stock’s latest price update

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.12 in comparison to its previous close of 90.42, however, the company has experienced a 1.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-05-22 that HIGHLIGHTS 2,500m diamond drilling programme to commence at Chancho al Palo, targeting a range of porphyry and iron oxide copper-gold (“IOCG”) targets. Ilo Este mining agency drill permit approved, with a diamond drilling program expected to commence in June 2025 1, targeting highly prospective copper targets.

SCCO’s Market Performance

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has seen a 1.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.69% decline in the past month and a 0.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for SCCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.72% for SCCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $120 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCCO reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $106.30. The rating they have provided for SCCO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SCCO, setting the target price at $92.50 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

SCCO Trading at 1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.96. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, who sale 100 shares at the price of $94.00 back on Feb 13 ’25. After this action, PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL now owns 2,813 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $9,400 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 101 shares at $103.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19 ’24, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 2,513 shares at $10,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.49 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at 0.3. The total capital return value is set at 0.33. Equity return is now at value 41.93, with 19.61 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.