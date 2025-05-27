Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY)’s stock price has increased by 3.78 compared to its previous closing price of 25.53. However, the company has seen a 5.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.co.uk reported 2025-05-27 that Sony Group Corp (NYSE:SONY) will on Thursday present plans for the growth of its financial unit, ahead of a spin-off set for September. According to Reuters, the group will distribute just over 80% of Sony Financial Group shares to investors via dividends in kind, retaining a stake of just under 20%.

Is It Worth Investing in Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) is 21.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SONY is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SONY is 6.02B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. On May 27, 2025, SONY’s average trading volume was 6.35M shares.

SONY’s Market Performance

SONY’s stock has seen a 5.81% increase for the week, with a 6.11% rise in the past month and a 5.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for Sony Group Corporation ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.18% for SONY’s stock, with a 24.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SONY Trading at 7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.19. In addition, Sony Group Corporation ADR saw 25.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONY starting from AJV TRUST, who proposed sale 100,000 shares at the price of $25.52 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, AJV TRUST now owns shares of Sony Group Corporation ADR, valued at $2,551,620 using the latest closing price.

VINCIQUERRA ANTHONY J, the Officer of Sony Group Corporation ADR, proposed sale 100,000 shares at $25.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21 ’25, which means that VINCIQUERRA ANTHONY J is holding shares at $2,502,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation ADR stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 14.32, with 3.25 for asset returns.

Based on Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.81. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 14.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.45 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.