Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLDP is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SLDP is 133.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLDP on May 27, 2025 was 2.06M shares.

SLDP) stock’s latest price update

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP)’s stock price has increased by 5.26 compared to its previous closing price of 1.51. However, the company has seen a 22.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-06 that Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Melanie Solomon – Investor Relations John Van Scoter – Chief Executive Officer and President Linda Heller – Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Conference Call Participants Chris Pierce – Needham Operator Good day, and welcome to the Solid Power’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

SLDP’s Market Performance

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) has experienced a 22.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 39.43% rise in the past month, and a 32.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for SLDP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.27% for SLDP’s stock, with a 23.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLDP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SLDP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SLDP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $1 based on the research report published on September 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLDP reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for SLDP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 08th, 2023.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SLDP, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

SLDP Trading at 36.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +39.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLDP rose by +21.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2888. In addition, Solid Power Inc saw -15.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLDP starting from Liebscher James, who proposed sale 75,000 shares at the price of $1.55 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Liebscher James now owns shares of Solid Power Inc, valued at $116,622 using the latest closing price.

Buettner-Garrett Joshua, the Chief Technology Officer of Solid Power Inc, sale 187,500 shares at $1.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that Buettner-Garrett Joshua is holding 865,304 shares at $211,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.94 for the present operating margin

-0.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solid Power Inc stands at -4.48. The total capital return value is set at -0.5. Equity return is now at value -20.64, with -19.34 for asset returns.

Based on Solid Power Inc (SLDP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1304.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -77.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Solid Power Inc (SLDP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..