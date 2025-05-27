Society Pass Inc (SOPA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) has jumped by 8.59 compared to previous close of 1.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-01-31 that MC, SOPA and EFSC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on January 31, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) Right Now?

SOPA has 36-month beta value of 1.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SOPA is 4.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOPA on May 27, 2025 was 536.22K shares.

SOPA’s Market Performance

SOPA’s stock has seen a 19.83% increase for the week, with a 56.14% rise in the past month and a -13.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.24% for Society Pass Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.29% for SOPA’s stock, with a 21.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOPA stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for SOPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOPA in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SOPA Trading at 37.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +50.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA rose by +19.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1555. In addition, Society Pass Inc saw 54.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOPA starting from Dunn Michael Paul JR, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $2.41 back on Feb 03 ’25. After this action, Dunn Michael Paul JR now owns 12,262 shares of Society Pass Inc, valued at $28,920 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Michael Paul JR, the Director of Society Pass Inc, sale 10,714 shares at $2.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03 ’25, which means that Dunn Michael Paul JR is holding 262 shares at $29,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.31 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Society Pass Inc stands at -1.44. The total capital return value is set at 4.78. Equity return is now at value -528.72, with -50.12 for asset returns.

Based on Society Pass Inc (SOPA), the company’s capital structure generated -0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -61.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -9.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Society Pass Inc (SOPA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.