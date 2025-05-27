Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.96 in relation to its previous close of 33.30. However, the company has experienced a -5.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-04-16 that President Trump signed an executive order on April 15 to launch a Section 232 investigation into the national security threats posed by critical mineral imports. SQM benefits from low-cost lithium production and a diversified product mix, positioning it for long-term growth despite tariff uncertainties. Chile’s strong trade relationship with the U.S. and potential friend-shoring strategies favor SQM amid Trump’s aggressive trade policies.

Is It Worth Investing in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SQM is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SQM is 141.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.01% of that float. On May 27, 2025, SQM’s average trading volume was 1.17M shares.

SQM’s Market Performance

SQM’s stock has seen a -5.31% decrease for the week, with a -7.98% drop in the past month and a -16.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.20% for SQM stock, with a simple moving average of -13.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $44 based on the research report published on October 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to SQM, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

SQM Trading at -10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.68%, as shares sank -7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM fell by -5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.43. In addition, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR saw -9.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value -7.56, with -3.49 for asset returns.

Based on Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.17 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.