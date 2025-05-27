Sobr Safe Inc (SOBR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for SOBR is at 0.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SOBR is 1.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.81% of that float. The average trading volume for SOBR on May 27, 2025 was 306.69K shares.

SOBR) stock’s latest price update

Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ: SOBR)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.11 in comparison to its previous close of 2.92, however, the company has experienced a -3.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) (“SOBRsafe” or the “Company”), the leader in next-generation alcohol monitoring and detection technology, is reporting financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. First Quarter 2025 Operational and Financial Highlights Achieved an 80.5% increase in total revenue compared to the prior-year quarter, with an improved gross margin of 58.8%.

SOBR’s Market Performance

SOBR’s stock has fallen by -3.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.32% and a quarterly drop of -70.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.18% for Sobr Safe Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.19% for SOBR’s stock, with a -92.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOBR Trading at -27.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -15.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOBR fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Sobr Safe Inc saw -73.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOBR starting from Beabout J. Steven, who proposed sale 1,404 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Dec 18 ’24. After this action, Beabout J. Steven now owns shares of Sobr Safe Inc, valued at $1,362 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.51 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sobr Safe Inc stands at -31.76. The total capital return value is set at -0.68. Equity return is now at value -126.65, with -92.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sobr Safe Inc (SOBR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -31.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -34.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -20.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sobr Safe Inc (SOBR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.