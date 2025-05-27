Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SNOW is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 10 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SNOW is 317.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.97% of that float. The average trading volume of SNOW on May 27, 2025 was 5.82M shares.

SNOW) stock’s latest price update

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.96 in relation to its previous close of 200.05. However, the company has experienced a 12.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that SNOW stock benefits from strong AI partnerships and a growing portfolio, but stretched valuation and competition raise investor caution.

SNOW’s Market Performance

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) has seen a 12.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 28.78% gain in the past month and a 24.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for SNOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.33% for SNOW’s stock, with a 36.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $245 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNOW reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for SNOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2025.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SNOW, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

SNOW Trading at 26.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares surge +28.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW rose by +12.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.44. In addition, Snowflake Inc saw 32.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from BURTON JEREMY, who proposed sale 20,789 shares at the price of $200.00 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, BURTON JEREMY now owns shares of Snowflake Inc, valued at $4,157,800 using the latest closing price.

GARRETT MARK, the Director of Snowflake Inc, proposed sale 67,000 shares at $198.98 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that GARRETT MARK is holding shares at $13,331,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.4 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at -0.25. Equity return is now at value -40.16, with -18.10 for asset returns.

Based on Snowflake Inc (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1054.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Snowflake Inc (SNOW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.