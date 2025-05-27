Sizzle Acquisition Corp II (SZZLU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The public float for SZZLU is 20.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume of SZZLU on May 27, 2025 was 444.72K shares.

SZZLU) stock’s latest price update

Sizzle Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: SZZLU)’s stock price has increased by 0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 10.07. However, the company has seen a 0.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that New York, NY, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: SZZLU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing May 23, 2025, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and rights included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and rights that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “SZZL” and “SZZLR,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SZZLU.”

SZZLU’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 0.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.11% for Sizzle Acquisition Corp II The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for SZZLU’s stock, with a 0.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SZZLU Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SZZLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.08%, as shares surge +0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SZZLU rose by +0.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.03. In addition, Sizzle Acquisition Corp II saw 0.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SZZLU

The total capital return value is set at -0.04.

Based on Sizzle Acquisition Corp II (SZZLU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.22 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Sizzle Acquisition Corp II (SZZLU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.