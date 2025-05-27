Singularity Future Technology Ltd (SGLY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Singularity Future Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: SGLY) has jumped by 4.67 compared to previous close of 0.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-03-03 that BEIJING, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ: TCTM) (“TCTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of IT-focused supplementary STEM education services in China, today announced that the board of directors of the Company has approved the re-designation of Mr. Xiaolan Tang as the chief financial officer, and the appointments of Mr.

Is It Worth Investing in Singularity Future Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: SGLY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SGLY is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SGLY is 4.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.93% of that float. The average trading volume for SGLY on May 27, 2025 was 777.10K shares.

SGLY’s Market Performance

SGLY stock saw an increase of 4.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 34.35% and a quarterly increase of -0.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.57% for Singularity Future Technology Ltd (SGLY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.72% for SGLY’s stock, with a -42.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SGLY Trading at 10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +31.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGLY rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9384. In addition, Singularity Future Technology Ltd saw -42.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.55 for the present operating margin

-0.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Singularity Future Technology Ltd stands at -1.71. The total capital return value is set at -0.29. Equity return is now at value -24.35, with -19.79 for asset returns.

Based on Singularity Future Technology Ltd (SGLY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 113.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -5.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Singularity Future Technology Ltd (SGLY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.