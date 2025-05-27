Similarweb Ltd (SMWB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMWB is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SMWB is 47.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMWB on May 27, 2025 was 527.19K shares.

SMWB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Similarweb Ltd (NYSE: SMWB) has decreased by -0.27 when compared to last closing price of 7.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-14 that Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Rami Myerson – Vice President, Investor Relations Or Offer – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jason Schwartz – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Arjun Bhatia – William Blair & Company Surinder Thind – Jefferies Jason Helfstein – Oppenheimer & Company Tyler Radke – Citi Luke Horton – Northland Capital Markets Adam Hotchkiss – Goldman Sachs Austin Cole – Citizens Scott Berg – Needham & Company Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Similarweb Q1 Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call.

SMWB’s Market Performance

Similarweb Ltd (SMWB) has experienced a 2.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.44% drop in the past month, and a -20.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for SMWB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.44% for SMWB’s stock, with a -26.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMWB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMWB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SMWB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMWB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $16 based on the research report published on December 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMWB reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SMWB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2024.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to SMWB, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

SMWB Trading at -2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMWB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMWB rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.55. In addition, Similarweb Ltd saw -46.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMWB starting from Offer Or, who proposed sale 62,500 shares at the price of $15.64 back on Jan 21 ’25. After this action, Offer Or now owns shares of Similarweb Ltd, valued at $977,500 using the latest closing price.

Seror Benjamin, the Officer of Similarweb Ltd, proposed sale 50,000 shares at $14.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14 ’25, which means that Seror Benjamin is holding shares at $706,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMWB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Similarweb Ltd stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.14. Equity return is now at value -83.47, with -7.87 for asset returns.

Based on Similarweb Ltd (SMWB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 0.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at -14.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Similarweb Ltd (SMWB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.