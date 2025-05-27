Siebert Financial Corp (SIEB): A Technical Analysis

Siebert Financial Corp (NASDAQ: SIEB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96x compared to its average ratio. SIEB has 36-month beta value of 0.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SIEB is 13.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIEB on May 27, 2025 was 50.94K shares.

SIEB) stock’s latest price update

Siebert Financial Corp (NASDAQ: SIEB)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.32 in comparison to its previous close of 4.27, however, the company has experienced a 13.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $Nasdaq #Nasdaq–Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (“Siebert”), a diversified provider of financial services, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights* Total revenue increased 41% to $28.9 million, compared to $20.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily driven by an unrealized gain of $9.2 million related to an equity investment. The unrealized gain was recorded with respect to shar.

SIEB’s Market Performance

Siebert Financial Corp (SIEB) has seen a 13.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.04% gain in the past month and a 70.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for SIEB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.84% for SIEB’s stock, with a 66.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIEB Trading at 36.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares surge +30.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIEB rose by +13.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +208.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Siebert Financial Corp saw 43.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siebert Financial Corp stands at 0.2. The total capital return value is set at 0.23. Equity return is now at value 21.85, with 2.86 for asset returns.

Based on Siebert Financial Corp (SIEB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -36.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 76.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 19.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Siebert Financial Corp (SIEB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.