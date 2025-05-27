Should You Invest in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) Now?

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE: WMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for WMB is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for WMB is 1.21B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume for WMB on May 27, 2025 was 7.48M shares.

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE: WMB)’s stock price has increased by 2.20 compared to its previous closing price of 58.99. However, the company has seen a 2.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-21 that Long-term bond yields continue to rise. But investors looking for income can still find plenty of attractive opportunities with dividend-paying stocks that have healthy yields. “23 stocks pay huge dividends. They should be a better bet than treasuries.” —Barron’s Weekly. Interviewed by Barron’s, Steven Wieting, strategist at Citi-Wealth, noted that growing dividends are tangible benefits for shareholders and hallmarks of companies with strong balance sheets. “Nobody can fake a dividend,” he said.

WMB’s Market Performance

WMB’s stock has risen by 2.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.13% and a quarterly rise of 7.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.42% for Williams Cos Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.81% for WMB stock, with a simple moving average of 11.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMB stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for WMB by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WMB in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $51 based on the research report published on January 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMB reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for WMB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 17th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to WMB, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

WMB Trading at 3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMB rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.64. In addition, Williams Cos Inc saw 11.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMB starting from Wilson Terrance Lane, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $58.21 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Wilson Terrance Lane now owns 319,645 shares of Williams Cos Inc, valued at $116,420 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.32 for the present operating margin

0.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams Cos Inc stands at 0.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 18.32, with 4.24 for asset returns.

Based on Williams Cos Inc (WMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.65 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Williams Cos Inc (WMB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.