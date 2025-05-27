Should You Invest in Western Digital Corp (WDC) Now?

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for WDC is at 1.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WDC is 345.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.63% of that float. The average trading volume for WDC on May 27, 2025 was 8.54M shares.

WDC) stock’s latest price update

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC)’s stock price has plunge by 2.09relation to previous closing price of 50.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-20 that Western Digital Corporation is undergoing a turnaround, with improved profitability and stability after spinning off its volatile SSD business into SanDisk. The company’s focus on HDDs, robust cloud and AI-driven demand, and cost controls have led to margin recovery and operational efficiency. Management guides for mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth and margins exceeding 38%, supporting a more attractive and stable financial profile.

WDC’s Market Performance

Western Digital Corp (WDC) has seen a 1.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.63% gain in the past month and a 4.40% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for WDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.80% for WDC’s stock, with a 8.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $57 based on the research report published on May 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDC reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for WDC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 01st, 2025.

WDC Trading at 21.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +24.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.08. In addition, Western Digital Corp saw 13.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from Tan Irving, who sale 11,379 shares at the price of $48.19 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Tan Irving now owns 605,481 shares of Western Digital Corp, valued at $548,354 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Digital Corp stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.23. Equity return is now at value 28.45, with 10.83 for asset returns.

Based on Western Digital Corp (WDC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 324.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Digital Corp (WDC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.