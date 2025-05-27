Should You Invest in Wallbox N.V (WBX) Now?

The 36-month beta value for WBX is at 1.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WBX is 84.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.67% of that float. The average trading volume for WBX on May 27, 2025 was 498.03K shares.

WBX’s Market Performance

Wallbox N.V (WBX) has experienced a 9.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.87% drop in the past month, and a -40.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for WBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.06% for WBX stock, with a simple moving average of -54.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBX reach a price target of $2.25. The rating they have provided for WBX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 19th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to WBX, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on September 27th of the previous year.

WBX Trading at -5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares sank -12.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX rose by +9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3372. In addition, Wallbox N.V saw -35.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBX starting from Justin Mirro, who proposed sale 2,227,500 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, Justin Mirro now owns shares of Wallbox N.V, valued at $1,091,475 using the latest closing price.

Luis Boada Ros WBX 02032025, the affiliate of Wallbox N.V, proposed sale 75,000 shares at $0.46 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03 ’25, which means that Luis Boada Ros WBX 02032025 is holding shares at $34,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.64 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wallbox N.V stands at -0.74. The total capital return value is set at -0.6. Equity return is now at value -138.61, with -35.83 for asset returns.

Based on Wallbox N.V (WBX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -100.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wallbox N.V (WBX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.