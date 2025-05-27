Should You Invest in Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN) Now?

The 36-month beta value for TVGN is at -0.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TVGN is 26.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.98% of that float. The average trading volume for TVGN on May 27, 2025 was 882.80K shares.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TVGN)’s stock price has increased by 6.50 compared to its previous closing price of 1.23. However, the company has seen a 15.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that WARREN, N.J., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), today announced a planned expansion of TVGN 489’s target population to include patients 65 and older. As previously reported in October 2024, the top-line revenue forecast for the specialty care pipeline was projected at nearly $1 billion in its launch year, with a cumulative five-year estimate ranging between $18 billion and $22 billion. This anticipated expansion aims to broaden the market potential of Tevogen’s specialty pharmaceuticals. An updated forecast and the risk adjusted net present value (rNPV) will be provided to reflect the inclusion of the 65+ patient population.

TVGN’s Market Performance

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN) has seen a 15.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 29.70% gain in the past month and a -0.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for TVGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.79% for TVGN’s stock, with a 17.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVGN stocks, with D. Boral Capital repeating the rating for TVGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TVGN in the upcoming period, according to D. Boral Capital is $10 based on the research report published on March 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TVGN Trading at 20.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +32.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVGN rose by +15.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +185.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1028. In addition, Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc saw 27.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVGN starting from Flomenberg Neal, who sale 232,968 shares at the price of $1.09 back on Mar 12 ’25. After this action, Flomenberg Neal now owns 3,595,608 shares of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc, valued at $253,935 using the latest closing price.

Flomenberg Neal, the insider of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc, sale 71,273 shares at $1.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that Flomenberg Neal is holding 3,969,212 shares at $81,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-86.75 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc stands at -89.16. The total capital return value is set at 7.4. Equity return is now at value -124.74, with -849.23 for asset returns.

Based on Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN), the company’s capital structure generated -0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9333.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -53.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 607.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.