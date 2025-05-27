Should You Invest in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) Now?

Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SNV is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SNV is 138.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.99% of that float. The average trading volume for SNV on May 27, 2025 was 1.60M shares.

SNV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV) has plunged by -0.55 when compared to previous closing price of 47.26, but the company has seen a -4.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. invezz.com reported 2025-05-21 that Legendary investor Warren Buffett has recently sold his entire stake in Citigroup to load up on the likes of Constellation Brands, indicating he now sees consumer goods as a better pick than bank stocks.

SNV’s Market Performance

SNV’s stock has fallen by -4.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.49% and a quarterly drop of -8.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Synovus Financial Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.65% for SNV’s stock, with a -3.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $55 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

SNV Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.70. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp saw -8.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from Dierdorff Thomas T, who purchase 1,680 shares at the price of $55.03 back on Jan 28 ’25. After this action, Dierdorff Thomas T now owns 13,471 shares of Synovus Financial Corp, valued at $92,450 using the latest closing price.

Dierdorff Thomas T, the EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking of Synovus Financial Corp, sale 1,680 shares at $55.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28 ’25, which means that Dierdorff Thomas T is holding 11,791 shares at $92,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp stands at 0.27. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 10.63, with 0.92 for asset returns.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.