Should You Invest in Sun Life Financial, Inc (SLF) Now?

Sun Life Financial, Inc (NYSE: SLF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SLF is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SLF is 565.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume for SLF on May 27, 2025 was 658.17K shares.

SLF) stock’s latest price update

Sun Life Financial, Inc (NYSE: SLF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.82 in relation to its previous close of 63.11. However, the company has experienced a 1.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-16 that Investors may keep a tab on stocks like MAR, HNI, SLF, ESAB and VCTR, which have lately hiked their dividend payments.

SLF’s Market Performance

Sun Life Financial, Inc (SLF) has experienced a 1.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.05% rise in the past month, and a 15.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.98% for SLF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.50% for SLF’s stock, with a 10.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLF Trading at 8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.60%, as shares surge +9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLF rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.48. In addition, Sun Life Financial, Inc saw 7.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.24 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Life Financial, Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at -0.03. Equity return is now at value 13.18, with 0.91 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Life Financial, Inc (SLF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -17.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sun Life Financial, Inc (SLF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.