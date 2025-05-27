Should You Invest in Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Now?

The 36-month beta value for SFIX is at 1.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for SFIX is 104.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.72% of that float. The average trading volume for SFIX on May 27, 2025 was 2.17M shares.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX)’s stock price has plunge by -2.80relation to previous closing price of 4.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.95% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2025 ended May 3, 2025 after market close on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Following this, Stitch Fix will hold a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Matt Baer, CEO, and David Aufderhaar, CFO.

SFIX’s Market Performance

Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) has seen a -0.95% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 27.13% gain in the past month and a -18.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.82% for SFIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.65% for SFIX’s stock, with a 7.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFIX stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for SFIX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SFIX in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $6 based on the research report published on December 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFIX reach a price target of $2.80. The rating they have provided for SFIX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Underperform” to SFIX, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

SFIX Trading at 19.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +24.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFIX fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, Stitch Fix Inc saw -3.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFIX starting from O’Connor Casey, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $3.04 back on Apr 14 ’25. After this action, O’Connor Casey now owns 575,755 shares of Stitch Fix Inc, valued at $152,025 using the latest closing price.

O'Connor Casey, the Officer of Stitch Fix Inc, proposed sale 50,000 shares at $3.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14 '25, which means that O'Connor Casey is holding shares at $152,026 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stitch Fix Inc stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.28. Equity return is now at value -34.37, with -13.98 for asset returns.

Based on Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -76.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.