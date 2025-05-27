Should You Invest in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Now?

The 36-month beta value for SAGE is at 0.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SAGE is 55.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.48% of that float. The average trading volume for SAGE on May 27, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

SAGE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) has decreased by -1.21 when compared to last closing price of 6.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-25 that NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 25, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sage” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:SAGE). Investors who purchased Sage securities prior to April 12, 2021, and continue to hold to the present, are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SAGE.

SAGE’s Market Performance

Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) has seen a -5.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.17% decline in the past month and a -12.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for SAGE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.00% for SAGE stock, with a simple moving average of -6.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAGE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SAGE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SAGE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on March 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAGE reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for SAGE stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 21st, 2024.

SAGE Trading at -11.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -16.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAGE fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, Sage Therapeutics Inc saw 20.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAGE starting from JONAS JEFFREY M, who proposed sale 7,500 shares at the price of $5.53 back on Dec 10 ’24. After this action, JONAS JEFFREY M now owns shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc, valued at $41,441 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.06 for the present operating margin

0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sage Therapeutics Inc stands at -7.48. The total capital return value is set at -0.91. Equity return is now at value -63.53, with -57.29 for asset returns.

Based on Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -26.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -409.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.