Should You Invest in Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) Now?

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GGAL is at 1.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GGAL is 132.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume for GGAL on May 27, 2025 was 1.24M shares.

GGAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) has surged by 0.85 when compared to previous closing price of 62.33, but the company has seen a 1.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-04-28 that The Argentine economy is showing signs of stabilization, with disinflation and macroeconomic growth, benefiting Galicia due to its leadership in deposits and loans market share. GGAL could see significant profit growth as banks return to the retail FX business and a foreign direct investment shock flows through the Argentine financial system. In 2025, moderate earnings growth is expected as we enter a transition year.

GGAL’s Market Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) has experienced a 1.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.60% drop in the past month, and a 8.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for GGAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.28% for GGAL stock, with a simple moving average of 14.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGAL stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for GGAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GGAL in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $70 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GGAL reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for GGAL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to GGAL, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

GGAL Trading at 7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGAL rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.86. In addition, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR saw 0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.31 for the present operating margin

1.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR stands at 0.22. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 38.13, with 7.19 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.82. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.