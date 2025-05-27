Should You Invest in Gray Media Inc (GTN) Now?

Gray Media Inc (NYSE: GTN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GTN is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GTN is 84.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.64% of that float. The average trading volume for GTN on May 27, 2025 was 1.67M shares.

GTN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gray Media Inc (NYSE: GTN) has increased by 3.45 when compared to last closing price of 3.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Gray Media (GTN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

GTN’s Market Performance

GTN’s stock has fallen by -3.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.71% and a quarterly drop of -4.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.80% for Gray Media Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.51% for GTN stock, with a simple moving average of -9.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GTN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GTN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on March 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to GTN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

GTN Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +15.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTN fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, Gray Media Inc saw 23.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTN starting from BOGER RICHARD LEE, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $3.85 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, BOGER RICHARD LEE now owns 55,347 shares of Gray Media Inc, valued at $61,552 using the latest closing price.

BOGER RICHARD LEE, the Director of Gray Media Inc, proposed sale 16,000 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28 ’25, which means that BOGER RICHARD LEE is holding shares at $61,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gray Media Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 9.92, with 2.63 for asset returns.

Based on Gray Media Inc (GTN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 11.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.25 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gray Media Inc (GTN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.