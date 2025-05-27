Should You Invest in Diageo plc ADR (DEO) Now?

Diageo plc ADR (NYSE: DEO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for DEO is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for DEO is 555.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume for DEO on May 27, 2025 was 1.07M shares.

DEO) stock’s latest price update

Diageo plc ADR (NYSE: DEO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.50 compared to its previous closing price of 110.86. However, the company has seen a -5.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that Diageo’s management is focused on margin control, cost savings, and positive operating leverage, targeting $3 billion free cash flow in 2026 and lower leverage by 2028. US tariffs are manageable, with mitigation strategies in place. Europe is performing well, and supply chain optimizations support future EPS growth. DEO announced a $500 million cost savings plan over the next three years.

DEO’s Market Performance

DEO’s stock has fallen by -5.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.18% and a quarterly drop of -0.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.19% for Diageo plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.59% for DEO stock, with a simple moving average of -9.46% for the last 200 days.

DEO Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEO fell by -5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.26. In addition, Diageo plc ADR saw -14.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29 for the present operating margin

0.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diageo plc ADR stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 35.83, with 7.68 for asset returns.

Based on Diageo plc ADR (DEO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.41 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diageo plc ADR (DEO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.