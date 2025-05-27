Should You Invest in Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) Now?

The 36-month beta value for ARQQ is at 2.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARQQ is 5.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.33% of that float. The average trading volume for ARQQ on May 27, 2025 was 579.25K shares.

ARQQ) stock’s latest price update

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.24 in relation to its previous close of 25.11. However, the company has experienced a 17.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that LONDON, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ) (“Arqit” or the “Company”), a global leader in quantum-safe encryption, today announced the acquisition of Ampliphae’s product portfolio IP and innovations team. The Ampliphae product portfolio and team specialises in encryption risk advisory and AI analytics.

ARQQ’s Market Performance

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) has experienced a 17.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 87.68% rise in the past month, and a 112.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.41% for ARQQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.98% for ARQQ’s stock, with a 86.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQQ stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ARQQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARQQ in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $52 based on the research report published on December 31, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQQ reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for ARQQ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 19th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ARQQ, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

ARQQ Trading at 68.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +83.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQQ rose by +15.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +264.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.94. In addition, Arqit Quantum Inc saw -26.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQQ starting from Willcocks Patrick, who proposed sale 532 shares at the price of $13.81 back on Apr 02 ’25. After this action, Willcocks Patrick now owns shares of Arqit Quantum Inc, valued at $7,346 using the latest closing price.

Pointon Nicholas, the Officer of Arqit Quantum Inc, proposed sale 480 shares at $13.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 02 ’25, which means that Pointon Nicholas is holding shares at $6,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.57 for the present operating margin

-1.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arqit Quantum Inc stands at -70.39. The total capital return value is set at -1.39. Equity return is now at value -160.52, with -70.60 for asset returns.

Based on Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -28.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -115.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -20.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 981.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.