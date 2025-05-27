Should You Invest in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Now?

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for AKR is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AKR is 130.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.93% of that float. The average trading volume for AKR on May 27, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

AKR) stock’s latest price update

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.05 in relation to its previous close of 19.00. However, the company has experienced a -6.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-07 that RYE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Trustees has authorized a cash dividend of $0.20 per common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The quarterly dividend is payable on July 15, 2025 to holders of record as of June 30, 2025. About Acadia Realty Trust Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth. Acadia owns and operates a high-quality co.

AKR’s Market Performance

AKR’s stock has fallen by -6.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.01% and a quarterly drop of -17.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Acadia Realty Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.23% for AKR’s stock, with a -15.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKR

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKR reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for AKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 10th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to AKR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 26th of the previous year.

AKR Trading at -4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKR fell by -6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.64. In addition, Acadia Realty Trust saw -21.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKR starting from NAPOLITANO JOSEPH, who sale 46,567 shares at the price of $22.39 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, NAPOLITANO JOSEPH now owns 118 shares of Acadia Realty Trust, valued at $1,042,635 using the latest closing price.

NAPOLITANO JOSEPH, the Officer of Acadia Realty Trust, proposed sale 46,567 shares at $22.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that NAPOLITANO JOSEPH is holding shares at $1,042,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Realty Trust stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 0.92, with 0.42 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 207.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.