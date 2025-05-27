SharpLink Gaming Inc (SBET) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SBET is 0.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBET on May 27, 2025 was 132.80K shares.

SBET) stock’s latest price update

SharpLink Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: SBET)’s stock price has increased by 78.72 compared to its previous closing price of 3.76. However, the company has seen a 127.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), an online performance-based marketing company serving the U.S. sports betting and global iGaming industries, today announced the pricing of its “reasonable best efforts” public offering for the purchase and sale of up to 1,530,612 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) at an offering price of $2.94 per share (the “Offering”). The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

SBET’s Market Performance

SharpLink Gaming Inc (SBET) has seen a 127.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 154.20% gain in the past month and a 40.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.29% for SBET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 90.65% for SBET stock, with a simple moving average of 2.16% for the last 200 days.

SBET Trading at 98.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.20%, as shares surge +107.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBET rose by +127.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, SharpLink Gaming Inc saw -13.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.16 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for SharpLink Gaming Inc stands at -0.94. The total capital return value is set at -1.91. Equity return is now at value -147.04, with -88.80 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SharpLink Gaming Inc (SBET) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.