SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) Stock Showcases -16.39% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, SLQT stock has gone down by -6.99%, with a monthly decline of -35.45% and a quarterly plunge of -51.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.18% for SelectQuote Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.39% for SLQT stock, with a simple moving average of -33.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SLQT is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SLQT is 136.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume of SLQT on May 27, 2025 was 1.51M shares.

The stock price of SelectQuote Inc (NYSE: SLQT) has plunged by -4.48 when compared to previous closing price of 2.23, but the company has seen a -6.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLQT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SLQT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SLQT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2.75 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLQT reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for SLQT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 30th, 2024.

Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to SLQT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 29th of the previous year.

SLQT Trading at -30.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -35.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLQT fell by -6.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, SelectQuote Inc saw -42.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLQT starting from Devine Denise L, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $3.62 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Devine Denise L now owns 318,583 shares of SelectQuote Inc, valued at $14,460 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Sarah Taylor, the insider of SelectQuote Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $5.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20 ’25, which means that Anderson Sarah Taylor is holding 1,166 shares at $272,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for SelectQuote Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 0.82, with 0.29 for asset returns.

Based on SelectQuote Inc (SLQT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.76. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 89.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In summary, SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.