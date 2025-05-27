SEI Investments Co (SEIC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

SEI Investments Co (NASDAQ: SEIC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.65 in relation to its previous close of 84.47. However, the company has experienced a -1.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that SEI Drives Global Growth with First SEI Sphere Client in UK/EMEA LONDON and OAKS, Pa., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SEI ® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced that TrinityBridge has expanded its strategic partnership with SEI, adopting SEI Sphere® for unified managed services across cloud, cybersecurity, and network operations.

Is It Worth Investing in SEI Investments Co (NASDAQ: SEIC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SEI Investments Co (NASDAQ: SEIC) is above average at 18.27x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SEIC is 94.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SEIC on May 27, 2025 was 827.58K shares.

SEIC’s Market Performance

The stock of SEI Investments Co (SEIC) has seen a -1.71% decrease in the past week, with a 6.63% rise in the past month, and a 4.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.07% for SEIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.34% for SEIC’s stock, with a 9.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEIC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEIC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SEIC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $77 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEIC reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for SEIC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 30th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEIC, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

SEIC Trading at 8.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEIC fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.00. In addition, SEI Investments Co saw 1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEIC starting from Hicke Ryan, who sale 21,000 shares at the price of $83.36 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Hicke Ryan now owns 171,260 shares of SEI Investments Co, valued at $1,750,560 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Michael, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of SEI Investments Co, sale 50,000 shares at $84.27 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Peterson Michael is holding 13,500 shares at $4,213,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27 for the present operating margin

0.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for SEI Investments Co stands at 0.28. The total capital return value is set at 0.25. Equity return is now at value 26.62, with 23.42 for asset returns.

Based on SEI Investments Co (SEIC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 23.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1374.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 822.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SEI Investments Co (SEIC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.