Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) is above average at 7.95x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SJ is 14.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SJ on May 27, 2025 was 30.52K shares.

SJ) stock’s latest price update

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.01 in comparison to its previous close of 0.88, however, the company has experienced a 11.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-04-22 that Income from Operations up 78.5 % Year Over Year Net Income Increased by Approximately RMB 6 0 million Year Over Year BEIJING, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Scienjoy Holding Corporation (“Scienjoy”, the “Company”, or “we”) (NASDAQ: SJ), an interactive entertainment leader in the Chinese market, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. Fiscal Year 2024 Operating and Financial Summaries Total revenues decreased to RMB1,363.4 million (US$186.8 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024 from RMB1,464.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

SJ’s Market Performance

SJ’s stock has risen by 11.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.88% and a quarterly rise of 20.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.18% for Scienjoy Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.73% for SJ’s stock, with a 12.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SJ Trading at 13.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.38%, as shares surge +17.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJ rose by +11.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9398. In addition, Scienjoy Holding Corporation saw 0.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJ starting from Liu Yongsheng, who proposed sale 20,000 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Sep 06 ’24. After this action, Liu Yongsheng now owns shares of Scienjoy Holding Corporation, valued at $20,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scienjoy Holding Corporation stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 3.34, with 2.75 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 56.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.