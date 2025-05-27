Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK)’s stock price has plunge by -1.51relation to previous closing price of 30.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.80% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK; the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing apitegromab for patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and other severe and debilitating neuromuscular diseases, today announced that the company granted inducement equity awards covering an aggregate of 105,700 shares of its common stock to 14 newly hired employees, consisting of inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of.

Is It Worth Investing in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) Right Now?

SRRK has 36-month beta value of 0.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SRRK is 72.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRRK on May 27, 2025 was 1.22M shares.

SRRK’s Market Performance

SRRK’s stock has seen a -1.80% decrease for the week, with a -12.74% drop in the past month and a -19.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for Scholar Rock Holding Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.99% for SRRK’s stock, with a 1.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRRK stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SRRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRRK in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $50 based on the research report published on November 26, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRRK reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SRRK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2024.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to SRRK, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 28th of the previous year.

SRRK Trading at -3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRK fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +252.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.25. In addition, Scholar Rock Holding Corp saw -30.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRK starting from Sacco Tracey, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $32.83 back on Apr 25 ’25. After this action, Sacco Tracey now owns 71,750 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp, valued at $164,131 using the latest closing price.

Sacco Tracey, the Chief Commercial Officer of Scholar Rock Holding Corp, sale 6,500 shares at $33.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24 ’25, which means that Sacco Tracey is holding 71,750 shares at $215,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRK

The total capital return value is set at -0.73. Equity return is now at value -106.71, with -78.29 for asset returns.

Based on Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -237.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.