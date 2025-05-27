SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc (SBC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SBC)’s stock price has soared by 18.49 in relation to previous closing price of 3.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 33.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #EarningRelease–SBC Medical Group Holdings (NASDAQ: SBC) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SBC) Right Now?

SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76x compared to its average ratio. SBC has 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SBC is 1.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBC on May 27, 2025 was 42.94K shares.

SBC’s Market Performance

SBC stock saw an increase of 33.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.98% and a quarterly increase of -3.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.33% for SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc (SBC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.12% for SBC’s stock, with a -27.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBC Trading at 29.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares surge +23.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBC rose by +33.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc saw -18.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBC starting from ZUU Co. Ltd., who purchase 8,399 shares at the price of $10.51 back on Aug 22 ’24. After this action, ZUU Co. Ltd. now owns 1,423,718 shares of SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc, valued at $88,310 using the latest closing price.

ZUU Co. Ltd., the 10% Owner of SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc, purchase 2,487 shares at $12.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01 ’24, which means that ZUU Co. Ltd. is holding 1,495,074 shares at $31,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34 for the present operating margin

0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc stands at 0.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.34. Equity return is now at value 25.71, with 20.09 for asset returns.

Based on SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc (SBC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.69. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2484.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 77.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc (SBC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.