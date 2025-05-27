Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for SANA is at 1.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SANA is 125.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 31.94% of that float. The average trading volume for SANA on May 27, 2025 was 3.57M shares.

SANA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) has jumped by 6.57 compared to previous close of 1.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SANA’s Market Performance

Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) has seen a 26.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.81% gain in the past month and a -18.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.25% for SANA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.08% for SANA’s stock, with a -30.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANA stocks, with Citizens JMP repeating the rating for SANA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for SANA in the upcoming period, according to Citizens JMP is $5 based on the research report published on March 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SANA reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for SANA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 14th, 2025.

SANA Trading at 15.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.26%, as shares surge +17.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANA rose by +23.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8568. In addition, Sana Biotechnology Inc saw 30.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANA starting from CHRISTIAN HORDO & KATHARINE HO, who proposed sale 75,000 shares at the price of $3.16 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, CHRISTIAN HORDO & KATHARINE HO now owns shares of Sana Biotechnology Inc, valued at $237,000 using the latest closing price.

CHRISTIAN HORDO & KATHARINE HO, the Officer of Sana Biotechnology Inc, proposed sale 75,000 shares at $3.86 during a trade that took place back on Jan 16 ’25, which means that CHRISTIAN HORDO & KATHARINE HO is holding shares at $289,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANA

The total capital return value is set at -0.52. Equity return is now at value -71.44, with -37.04 for asset returns.

Based on Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -251.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.