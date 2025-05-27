Salesforce Inc’s (CRM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CRM stock has gone down by -4.21%, with a monthly gain of 2.87% and a quarterly plunge of -9.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Salesforce Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.61% for CRM’s stock, with a -6.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) Right Now?

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 43.32x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 13 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRM is 934.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of CRM was 6.92M shares.

The stock price of Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) has jumped by 0.88 compared to previous close of 273.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. investopedia.com reported 2025-05-27 that Informatica (INFA) shares gained as the artificial intelligence (AI)-based data management software provider finally agreed to be purchased by Salesforce (CRM) after long negotiations between the tech firms.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRM

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRM reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for CRM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 21st, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CRM, setting the target price at $311 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

CRM Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRM fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $280.04. In addition, Salesforce Inc saw -17.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRM starting from Niles Sabastian, who sale 933 shares at the price of $279.44 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Niles Sabastian now owns 2,495 shares of Salesforce Inc, valued at $260,714 using the latest closing price.

Milano Miguel, the President and CRO of Salesforce Inc, sale 705 shares at $279.44 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that Milano Miguel is holding 9,323 shares at $197,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Salesforce Inc stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 10.26, with 5.96 for asset returns.

Based on Salesforce Inc (CRM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 11.14 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Salesforce Inc (CRM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.