RPC, Inc (RES) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

RPC, Inc (NYSE: RES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for RES is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RES is 97.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.09% of that float. The average trading volume for RES on May 27, 2025 was 1.68M shares.

RES) stock’s latest price update

RPC, Inc (NYSE: RES) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 4.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-14 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

RES’s Market Performance

RES’s stock has fallen by -6.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.05% and a quarterly drop of -23.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for RPC, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.74% for RES’s stock, with a -23.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RES stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RES in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4.75 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RES reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $8.25. The rating they have provided for RES stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 16th, 2023.

Johnson Rice gave a rating of “Accumulate” to RES, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

RES Trading at -9.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares sank -10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RES fell by -6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.80. In addition, RPC, Inc saw -23.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPC, Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 7.06, with 5.65 for asset returns.

Based on RPC, Inc (RES), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 10.76. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 119.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 244.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RPC, Inc (RES) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.