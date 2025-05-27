Royal Bank Of Canada’s (RY) Stock: A 4.79% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, RY stock has gone up by 2.07%, with a monthly gain of 9.14% and a quarterly surge of 8.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.69% for Royal Bank Of Canada The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.79% for RY’s stock, with a 7.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) is above average at 14.43x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RY is 1.41B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RY on May 27, 2025 was 1.36M shares.

RY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) has increased by 1.51 when compared to last closing price of 126.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Royal Bank (RY) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

RY Trading at 9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares surge +9.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.56. In addition, Royal Bank Of Canada saw 6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Bank Of Canada stands at 0.29. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 14.39, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Bank Of Canada (RY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 27.28 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 13.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.