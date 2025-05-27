Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for REYN is 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for REYN is 54.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REYN on May 27, 2025 was 789.28K shares.

The stock price of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) has plunged by -0.72 when compared to previous closing price of 22.14, but the company has seen a -4.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

REYN’s Market Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) has seen a -4.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.27% decline in the past month and a -11.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for REYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.45% for REYN’s stock, with a -18.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REYN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for REYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REYN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $38 based on the research report published on August 29, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REYN reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for REYN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to REYN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

REYN Trading at -5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares sank -5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REYN fell by -4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.00. In addition, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc saw -18.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REYN starting from Stangl Rolf, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $22.75 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, Stangl Rolf now owns 21,889 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, valued at $56,875 using the latest closing price.

Stangl Rolf, the Director of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $23.22 during a trade that took place back on May 06 ’25, which means that Stangl Rolf is holding 19,389 shares at $58,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 6.91 for asset returns.

Based on Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 678.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.