Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) has plunged by -1.38 when compared to previous closing price of 19.62, but the company has seen a -7.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, will present at the following investor conferences: Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) is above average at 27.53x. The 36-month beta value for RVLV is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RVLV is 40.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.52% of that float. The average trading volume of RVLV on May 27, 2025 was 1.66M shares.

RVLV’s Market Performance

RVLV stock saw a decrease of -7.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.97% and a quarterly a decrease of -34.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Revolve Group Inc (RVLV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.38% for RVLV stock, with a simple moving average of -26.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVLV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on March 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVLV reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for RVLV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RVLV, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

RVLV Trading at -5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares sank -5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV fell by -7.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.62. In addition, Revolve Group Inc saw -42.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVLV starting from MMMK Development, Inc., who sale 12,566 shares at the price of $25.94 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, MMMK Development, Inc. now owns 0 shares of Revolve Group Inc, valued at $325,962 using the latest closing price.

Karanikolas Michael, the CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Revolve Group Inc, sale 12,566 shares at $25.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Karanikolas Michael is holding 0 shares at $325,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolve Group Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 11.97, with 7.41 for asset returns.

Based on Revolve Group Inc (RVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 56.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 64.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.