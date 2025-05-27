Republic Services, Inc (RSG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Republic Services, Inc (NYSE: RSG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 251.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-20 that Republic Services’ stock is benefiting from solid waste management market expansion and shareholder-friendly policies.

Is It Worth Investing in Republic Services, Inc (NYSE: RSG) Right Now?

Republic Services, Inc (NYSE: RSG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for RSG is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for RSG is 202.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.22% of that float. The average trading volume for RSG on May 27, 2025 was 1.38M shares.

RSG’s Market Performance

RSG stock saw an increase of 2.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.03% and a quarterly increase of 8.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.18% for Republic Services, Inc (RSG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.86% for RSG’s stock, with a 15.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSG stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for RSG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RSG in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $270 based on the research report published on May 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to RSG, setting the target price at $237 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

RSG Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.59%, as shares surge +3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSG rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $248.23. In addition, Republic Services, Inc saw 25.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSG starting from Richardson Larson, who sale 2,200 shares at the price of $239.07 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Richardson Larson now owns 1,776 shares of Republic Services, Inc, valued at $525,954 using the latest closing price.

Richardson Larson, the Officer of Republic Services, Inc, proposed sale 2,200 shares at $239.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Richardson Larson is holding shares at $525,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Republic Services, Inc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 18.54, with 6.46 for asset returns.

Based on Republic Services, Inc (RSG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.77 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Republic Services, Inc (RSG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.