RELX Plc ADR (RELX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.84 in relation to its previous close of 54.98. However, the company has experienced a 1.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that The Zacks Internet – Content industry participants like RELX and DHX are benefiting from expanding mobile, digital and cloud-based offerings amid challenging global macroeconomic conditions.

Is It Worth Investing in RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) Right Now?

RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RELX is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RELX is 1.84B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RELX on May 27, 2025 was 747.36K shares.

RELX’s Market Performance

The stock of RELX Plc ADR (RELX) has seen a 1.59% increase in the past week, with a 4.27% rise in the past month, and a 12.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for RELX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.19% for RELX stock, with a simple moving average of 14.29% for the last 200 days.

RELX Trading at 6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.47%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELX rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.25. In addition, RELX Plc ADR saw 22.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELX starting from ENGSTROM ERIK, who proposed sale 50,000 shares at the price of $51.07 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, ENGSTROM ERIK now owns shares of RELX Plc ADR, valued at $2,553,500 using the latest closing price.

ENGSTROM ERIK, the Officer of RELX Plc ADR, proposed sale 50,000 shares at $51.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14 ’25, which means that ENGSTROM ERIK is holding shares at $2,572,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.31 for the present operating margin

0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for RELX Plc ADR stands at 0.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.31. Equity return is now at value 56.34, with 13.01 for asset returns.

Based on RELX Plc ADR (RELX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.11 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RELX Plc ADR (RELX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.