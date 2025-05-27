Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.28 compared to its previous closing price of 2.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Relay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLAY) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RLAY is 129.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RLAY on May 27, 2025 was 2.61M shares.

RLAY’s Market Performance

The stock of Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) has seen a 3.56% increase in the past week, with a -8.78% drop in the past month, and a -25.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for RLAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.89% for RLAY’s stock, with a -39.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on April 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLAY reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $10.60. The rating they have provided for RLAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to RLAY, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

RLAY Trading at 1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -9.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY rose by +3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc saw -29.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Rahmer Peter, who sale 10,739 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Apr 30 ’25. After this action, Rahmer Peter now owns 390,081 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc, valued at $32,217 using the latest closing price.

Rahmer Peter, the insider of Relay Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,364 shares at $3.17 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28 ’25, which means that Rahmer Peter is holding 400,820 shares at $4,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.27 for the present operating margin

-0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Relay Therapeutics Inc stands at -43.42. The total capital return value is set at -0.5. Equity return is now at value -45.46, with -40.64 for asset returns.

Based on Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -372.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 58.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.