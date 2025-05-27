Regulus Therapeutics Inc’s (RGLS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) has seen a 0.25% increase in the past week, with a 181.79% gain in the past month, and a 511.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.80% for RGLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.19% for RGLS stock, with a simple moving average of 273.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RGLS is 57.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RGLS on May 27, 2025 was 1.91M shares.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.25 in relation to its previous close of 7.91. However, the company has experienced a 0.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that Entered into an agreement to be acquired by Novartis for $7.00 per share in cash, with potential to receive an additional $7.00 per share in cash through a contingent value right (“CVR”) upon the achievement of a regulatory milestone, for a total equity value of up to approximately $1.7 billion; Expected to be completed in the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions Positive topline data from the completed fourth cohort of patients in the Phase 1b multiple-ascending dose (MAD) study of farabursen (RGLS8429) for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) Company on track for initiation of Phase 3 single pivotal trial in the third quarter 2025 SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the “Company” or “Regulus”), today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a corporate update. “We recently announced that we have entered into an agreement to be acquired by Novartis, whose established global development and commercial capabilities will potentially bring farabursen to patients with ADPKD, who currently have limited treatment options,” said Jay Hagan, CEO of Regulus Therapeutics.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGLS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RGLS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RGLS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $6 based on the research report published on March 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGLS reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for RGLS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2024.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to RGLS, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 18th of the previous year.

RGLS Trading at 95.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.64%, as shares surge +185.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +471.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGLS rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +419.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, Regulus Therapeutics Inc saw 399.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGLS starting from Hagan Joseph P, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.09 back on Jan 30 ’25. After this action, Hagan Joseph P now owns 260,808 shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc, valued at $54,260 using the latest closing price.

BALTIMORE DAVID, the Director of Regulus Therapeutics Inc, purchase 19,610 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30 ’25, which means that BALTIMORE DAVID is holding 22,169 shares at $20,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGLS

The total capital return value is set at -0.73. Equity return is now at value -53.82, with -50.30 for asset returns.

Based on Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -31.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -877.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -45.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.