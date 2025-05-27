Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE: RWT) has plunged by -1.09 when compared to previous closing price of 5.50, but the company has seen a -9.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-20 that Redwood Trust (RWT) is trading at a steep 40% discount to peers (0.7x P/B), despite resilient fundamentals and strong growth engines. The business model efficiently recycles capital, minimizes balance sheet risk, and generates high returns through platforms like Sequoia, CoreVest, and Aspire. RWT offers an attractive ~11.5% dividend yield with improving coverage, and management targets a 9-12% ROE by 2H 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE: RWT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE: RWT) is above average at 25.65x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RWT is 131.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RWT on May 27, 2025 was 1.07M shares.

RWT’s Market Performance

RWT’s stock has seen a -9.48% decrease for the week, with a -8.11% drop in the past month and a -14.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for Redwood Trust Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.42% for RWT stock, with a simple moving average of -18.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on December 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to RWT, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

RWT Trading at -6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT fell by -9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.88. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc saw -16.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWT starting from Stone Andrew P, who sale 13,844 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Dec 23 ’24. After this action, Stone Andrew P now owns 149,671 shares of Redwood Trust Inc, valued at $89,936 using the latest closing price.

Stone Andrew P, the Officer of Redwood Trust Inc, proposed sale 13,844 shares at $6.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23 ’24, which means that Stone Andrew P is holding shares at $92,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.49 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value 2.92, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Redwood Trust Inc (RWT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.94 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 15.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.