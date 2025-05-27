Real-Time Update: Microvision Inc (MVIS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Microvision Inc (MVIS) has seen a 0.90% increase in the past week, with a -4.10% drop in the past month, and a -11.42% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for MVIS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.61% for MVIS’s stock, with a -0.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Microvision Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MVIS is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MVIS is 246.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MVIS on May 27, 2025 was 4.39M shares.

MVIS) stock’s latest price update

Microvision Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.45 compared to its previous closing price of 1.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a technology pioneer delivering advanced perception solutions in autonomy and mobility, today announced the Company’s Retail Investor Day Town Hall Session is available for replay HERE. The Town Hall Session included questions from attendees and answers from management.

Analysts’ Opinion of MVIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MVIS stocks, with D. Boral Capital repeating the rating for MVIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MVIS in the upcoming period, according to D. Boral Capital is $3 based on the research report published on February 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MVIS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for MVIS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to MVIS, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

MVIS Trading at -3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVIS rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1200. In addition, Microvision Inc saw -11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MVIS starting from Smith Jada, who sale 20,113 shares at the price of $1.61 back on Jan 28 ’25. After this action, Smith Jada now owns 20,113 shares of Microvision Inc, valued at $32,384 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MVIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.13 for the present operating margin

-0.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Microvision Inc stands at -22.96. The total capital return value is set at -0.93. Equity return is now at value -135.21, with -82.50 for asset returns.

Based on Microvision Inc (MVIS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -85.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 65.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Microvision Inc (MVIS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..