Real-Time Update: Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) has seen a 4.83% increase in the past week, with a 32.19% gain in the past month, and a 29.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.53% for DUOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.80% for DUOT’s stock, with a 69.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Duos Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: DUOT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DUOT is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DUOT is 7.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DUOT on May 27, 2025 was 108.53K shares.

DUOT) stock’s latest price update

Duos Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: DUOT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 17.83 compared to its previous closing price of 7.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Edge AI, Inc.

DUOT Trading at 35.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares surge +26.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOT rose by +4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +237.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.24. In addition, Duos Technologies Group Inc saw 41.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUOT starting from Goldfarb Adrian Graham, who sale 1,300 shares at the price of $7.85 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Goldfarb Adrian Graham now owns 9,762 shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc, valued at $10,205 using the latest closing price.

Goldfarb Adrian Graham, the Officer of Duos Technologies Group Inc, proposed sale 10,585 shares at $8.30 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Goldfarb Adrian Graham is holding shares at $87,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.9 for the present operating margin

0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duos Technologies Group Inc stands at -0.9. The total capital return value is set at -0.5. Equity return is now at value -189.13, with -43.10 for asset returns.

Based on Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.78. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 271.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.